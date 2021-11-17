Unipilot Unveiling of Pilot Protocol Liquidity Optimizer Increases Price 1,260%

After the unveiling of Unipilot`s Pilot Protocol, a price increase of 1,260% for PILOT the system token was realized. The decentralized exchange protocol takes advantage of the new Uniswap v3 which allows liquidity providers to specify their desired price range, thus maximizing their returns

Unipilot just launched the Pilot Protocol and experienced a massive price increase of 1,260% of its Pilot Token. Pilot Protocol protocol takes advantage of the new Uniswap v3, allowing liquidity providers to specify their desired price range, thus maximizing their returns. Instead of spreading liquidity over a hefty price curve, investments may now target within a specific range saving time by dropping the manual oversight formerly required and gas fees that made it much more costly.

Unipilot business coordinator and marketing director Taha Haq stated, “Unipilot was first envisioned when Uniswap released their article that outlined the features of V3. The concept of allowing liquidity pools to concentrate their liquidity into smaller price ranges to earn more fees set the wheels in motion for a service that could optimize and automate the process on behalf of the users. We saw a gap in the market for a service that takes out the complexity of active liquidity management while maximizing capital returns. Efficient management of liquidity by automation is a revolutionary development and will be welcomed by the crypto industry with far-reaching applications on the horizon for new companies.” Haq went on to say “Uniswap aims to be the one-stop solution for providing automatically optimized liquidity seamlessly across various automated market makers. Uniswap V3 is the first automated market maker that offers the “Concentrated Liquidity” feature to users. Once other automated market makers start to offer this feature, Unipilot will be able to upgrade its smart contract to also interface with these automated market makers and allow users to access them.”

Typically, liquidity providers must oversee and manage capital constantly. No fees are earned when prices fluctuate, and money falls out of the active price range. Monitoring the dynamic price range to adjust the liquidity invested takes time and requires a more significant capital investment due to high transaction costs. Unipilot solves those problems with Pilot Protocol.

Growth Ahead

Unipilot is well-positioned for growth with Pilot Protocol. Liquidity farming has been revolutionized by Uniswap v3 and Automated Liquidity Managers used with Pilot Protocol, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability of the company.

