Unionwell, Professional Chinese Micro Switch and Mechanical Switch Manufacturer, Announces Expansion of Product Line

Expanded micro switch portfolio has applications in consumer devices, industrial equipment and more

HUIZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Unionwell, a leading China micro switch manufacturer, announced today that it is expanding its product line. Each new micro switch in the company's catalogue has a range of applications, including consumer devices, industrial equipment and more. The company has been making micro switches, rocker switches and limit switches, among many other products, for over 25 years. New items are appearing in the company's slide switch, rotary switch and tact switch product sets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We are always seeking to add more features and greater variety to benefit our customers," said a spokesperson for the company. "The demand for new functionality and form factors is insatiable. We are always active in meeting market cycles."

Unionwell, the China micro switch company, is known for making the common switch devices. Their products are used in applications like door interlocks, such as are found in microwave ovens. In this case, the micro switch keeps the appliance's power from switching on while the door is open. Leveling devices are another frequent use of micro switches. For example, in an elevator, a switch might be used as a door safety switch. They are also found in copiers and printers, where they switch off the device when a sheet of paper is jammed inside.

About Unionwell

Unionwell is one of the leading China micro switch, slide switch, door latch, car door lock, mechanical switches manufacturers. The company operates a 22,000+ square meter factor located in the gateway between Shenzhen and Dongguang. They produce an output of more than 300 million pieces annually. The company is known for making a wide variety of cost-effective micro switches, modules and other precise electronic components. Products are fully tested and compliant with UL, ENEC, EK, CQC laboratory certifications.

Story continues

For more information, visit https://www.unionwells.com

Contact Info:

Name: James Yuan

Email: Send Email

Organization: Huizhou Unionwell Technology Co., Ltd

Address: No. 532, Office Building, Huizhou Industrial Transfer Industrial Park, Longmen County, Huizhou City, Guangdong Province,China

Phone: +86- 18169936698

Website: https://www.unionwells.com/

SOURCE: Huizhou Unionwell Technology Co., Ltd





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593379/Unionwell-Professional-Chinese-Micro-Switch-and-Mechanical-Switch-Manufacturer-Announces-Expansion-of-Product-Line



