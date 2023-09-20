Unionville cycling group brings back memories of youth and freedom for seniors

The Markham-based Cycling Without Age has been created as the first and only local chapter in York region.

Cycling Without Age is a movement started in 2012 by Ole Kassow in Denmark. Kassow wanted to help older adults get back on their bicycles through an electric-assist bike called trishaw, which addressed their limited mobility.

A free riding day was held last September around Markham’s Unionville Main Street area. Given the positive feedback received at the time, co-founder Alfred Sung launched York region’s own version of Cycling Without Age February 2023 with help of local volunteers.

There are currently more than 3,050 chapter locations around the world and Canada has more than 120 chapters across the country, offering older adults the right to get out of their nursing homes, and on the bikes to enjoy the fresh air and the community around them, according to Sung.

“The numbers are still growing,” he said, “We are on a mission to bring the joy of cycling to our seniors, promoting an active lifestyle and fostering connections across generations.”

As a special collaboration with the city, Sung will co-host a screening of his documentary film “The Last Stitch” as a fundraiser for Cycling Without Age on Oct. 3 at the Flato Markham Theatre.

The documentary is part of the City of Markham’s “Leading while Remembering” series. It’s the story of Sung’s own tailoring family’s journey from Shanghai to Hong Kong and Canada, reflecting the history of the Chinese diaspora as well as the rise and fall of traditional craftsmanship.

This film, which was made during a span of 26 years, started shooting back in 1993 when Alfred was a teenager in Hong Kong and finally completed in 2019.

“We want you to help us crowdfund $55,000 to cover the cost for the first three years of operations in Markham,” Sung explained, “Every single penny counts and helps us cover essential expenses like purchasing custom-made trishaw bikes, maintenance, insurance and other operational costs.”

Story continues

The documentary is part of the City of Markham’s “Leading while Remembering” series. It’s the story of Sung’s own tailoring family’s journey from Shasnghai to Hong Kong and Canada, reflectisng the history of the Chinese diaspora as well as the rise and fall of traditional craftsmanship.

This film, which was made during a span of 26 years, started shooting back in 1993 when Alfred was a teenager in Hong Kong and finally completed in 2019.

“We want you to help us crowdfund $55,000 to cover the cost for the first three years of operations in Markham,” Sung explained, “Every single penny counts and helps us cover essential expenses like purchasing custom-made trishaw bikes, maintenance, insurance and other operational costs.”

With each $15 ticket, people can help fund Cycling Without Age York Region and enjoy a very special film. For more information, visit their Facebook page or support them through GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/cycling-without-age-york-region?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_content=undefined&utm_location=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun