Unionville service club donates 210 kids backpacks to Autism Ontario for back-to-school

In an initiative to support children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as they prepare for the upcoming school year, Toronto Cathay Lions Club, based in Markham, has donated 210 kids backpacks to Autism Ontario.

The non-profit organization, under the leadership of President Michael Cheng, is dedicated to making a positive impact on the community by fostering compassion and support for those in need.

Toronto Cathay Lions Club understands the unique challenges that children with ASD and their families face, he says, and this initiative aims to alleviate some of those burdens by ensuring they have the necessary tools for academic success.

"We believe in the power of community and collaboration," stated Cheng. "It is our privilege to contribute to the well-being of these young individuals and help create an inclusive environment where every child has the opportunity to learn and grow."

Program & Volunteer Coordinators for Autism Ontario, Stephanie Maguire-Parish and Laura Webb accepted the donation and recognized the club's dedication to enriching the lives of children with ASD.

Yan Zhou, member of the club, shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with Autism Ontario in supporting children in need. By providing these backpacks, we hope to show them that their community cares about their well-being."

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun