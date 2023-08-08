Unions are spitting in the faces of the young

Students protest in support of striking members of the University and College Union

Imagine a professional footballer who takes part in all the training – but refuses to actually play in the matches. He argues that as the matches themselves take up less than 10 per cent of his working time, he should be paid at least 90 per cent of his salary. Would such an argument hold water?

This appears to be the position of some of the entitled University and College Union (UCU) lecturers taking part in the marking and assessment boycott. Despite causing untold misery to the thousands of students who have been forced to graduate with blank degree certificates, many of these lecturers have taken to social media to complain about their universities deducting 50 per cent of their pay. They appear to have misunderstood a basic tenet of employment: if you don’t do your job, you don’t get paid.

The truth is, too many universities are being too lenient. While some are rightly deducting 100 per cent of wages – as they are entitled to do in law – others have gone for the soft option of only deducting 50 per cent of wages. Given the misery the marking boycott causes to hard-working students and the ongoing threat of further strike action by the union, the firmest response allowed under the law is the only defensible approach.

The UCU is not being reasonable. The union has again rejected a generous pay offer of 5 per cent to 8 per cent – an offer in line with the 6.5 per cent offer accepted by teachers, or the 5 per cent offer for most NHS workers. Lecturers have been striking repeatedly since 2018, with some students losing weeks of teaching time. The marking and assessment boycott is deliberately designed to hit students where it hurts the most – while carefully avoiding any impact on academics’ personal research, which they depend on to progress their future careers.

Arguments about the amount of time that marking takes up are wholly spurious: it is the crowning pinnacle of the teaching process, without which a student’s hard work and studies cannot be evidenced to employers, further study – or their own friends and family. A lecturer who will not mark work is like a footballer who will not play matches, a barrister who will not speak in court or a journalist who refuses to file copy.

Story continues

Students deserve better. Having been sold a dream of a high quality university experience, many are understandably disgruntled at the reality. Even without industrial action, too many of today’s degrees feature low contact time and over-crowded lecture halls; over recent years, cancelled lectures due to government lockdowns and then industrial action have become a norm. To be made to “graduate” without their work being properly marked is the final insult. Given everything they have faced, it is no wonder that more than 140,000 students have joined forces to sue for compensation.

It is undeniably true that the amount of money each university receives per student has declined in recent years. But this has occurred at the same time as a massive expansion of UK undergraduates going to university, with the number of applicants accepted through UCAS increasing by 20 per cent between 2012 and 2022. The need for such an expansion is unclear, given that a third of graduates are not in graduate jobs and fully 1 in 5 students would actually have been better off financially, over the course of their working life, if they had never gone to university. With almost half the money borrowed by student loans never being repaid, the total amount of taxpayers’ money lavished upon universities is ever-increasing.

If universities and their unions want more funding and higher pay, they must first restore public confidence in what they are offering. That means shutting down low quality degree courses, reversing galloping grade inflation, and ensuring that students are only admitted to university once they have demonstrated they are academically capable of coping with the course. Universities once took seriously their role as the guardians of academic standards: now, too many would rather dumb down entry requirements and final examinations in the name of “widening participation”.

Given the service that students receive, it is highly presumptuous for the UCU to ask for a higher pay rise than that received by teachers or nurses – and even more so to expect to be paid while not doing their job. But to take out their grievances on final year students, who are having to graduate with blank degree certificates, is the most unconscionable of all.

Iain Mansfield is director of research and head of education at Policy Exchange

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.