Unions plot coordinated NHS strikes to cause ‘maximum impact’ this winter - live updates

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, is pictured in Downing Street last night - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency

Union leaders could seek to coordinate industrial action across the NHS this winter in order to cause "maximum impact".

Andy Prendergast, the national secretary of the GMB union, said walkouts are a "cry for help" from health workers as he urged the Government to "listen" to their pay demands.

Asked if he is considering coordinated strike action, he told Sky News: "Yeah, we will be talking to the other unions, we know that the nurses have got their first ballot in over 100 years, we know that our colleagues in Unite, in Unison are currently delivering ballots so we will be looking to make sure this has the maximum impact.

"We will be making sure that emergencies are covered but ultimately government need to listen, we need to see our members’ terms and conditions improved."

A number of unions have now voted in favour of NHS walkouts as the health service braces for a winter punctuated by disruption.

The GMB announced yesterday that 10,000 of its ambulance members had supported strike action while Unite members including ambulance staff and paramedics have also done the same. Unison members have also voted to strike and the Royal College of Nursing has already planned two days of industrial action in December.

08:21 AM

NHS strikes are a 'cry for help'

Andy Prendergast, the national secretary of the GMB union described NHS strikes this winter as a "cry for help".

He told Sky News: "This, frankly, is a cry for help and the Government need to listen. The public of Britain deserve better. The NHS members deserve better and we need to see something happen and something happen very fast."

08:18 AM

'This isn’t an action we take lightly'

The national secretary of the GMB union said "no on is listening" to the concerns of ambulance workers and "they need to see a change".

Asked what the GMB is hoping to achieve from its strike action this winter, Andy Prendergast told Sky News: "We are hoping that the Government will listen to this, that they will take it seriously. Our members have been suffering from pay cuts for effectively the last decade, they are seeing a service that has been downtrodden, they are demoralised and ultimately many of them are watching patients die needless deaths.

"Ultimately it has to change. This isn’t an action we take lightly. There hasn’t been a major ambulance dispute for over 30 years. But frankly no one is listening and they need to see a change."

08:13 AM

08:11 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Growing fears of a potential "winter of discontent" continue to dominate things in Westminster as more unions announce strike action.

Meanwhile, there is also the City of Chester by-election today which represents Rishi Sunak's first test at the ballot box since becoming Tory leader.

I will guide you through the key developments.