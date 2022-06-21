Unions can have pay rise if they ditch ‘archaic’ work practices, says rail boss

(AFP via Getty Images)

A rail chief on Tuesday told unions that they could get a pay rise of more than three per cent for workers if they agree to ditch “archaic” work practices.

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, gave a long list of alleged outdated practices including workers not sharing the same van to go to the same work site.

He argued that if the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, whose negotiating stance currently seems to be for a seven per cent hike, agreed to “sensible” reforms then a “good pay rise” could be offered.

However, the RMT insisted that at the moment it is only being offered a two per cent pay increase for NR workers, with two extra half percentage points if it signs up to a wave of reforms.

UK Train & Tube Strike | Tuesday 21 June 2022

On the first of three days of strikes this week, with the first walk-out on both the Tube and rail network, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that Whitehall’s emergency Cobra committee would be meeting to discuss the crisis this week.

There were no signs early on Tuesday of a breakthrough in the stand-off between the unions and employers, with Mr Haines giving a list of alleged “archaic” work practices including:

Two vans being sent to the same site “because people won’t share the same van”.

Blocking the introduction of new safety planning tools.

Restricting the use of new technology.

Not turning on a forward facing camera in a car or van that is being driven.

Having to roster people in whole teams “regardless of the size of the task”.

Not being able to move people from “work that is not necessary to work that is necessary”.

The blocking for nearly a year of the introduction of an App to “communicate with our own staff”.

Mr Haines was grilled on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme whether the Government was pushing for Network Rail to limit any pay offer to no more than three per cent.

“The Government has given us a remit but they recognise that because of poor productivity in the rail industry there’s lots of opportunity for us to go beyond the normal remit and still make a good business case,” he said.

“So, that is not a serious constraint in our context because we are such an archaic industry in many of our working practices we can offer a good pay rise to our colleagues and good value for the taxpayer if only we can get sensible reforms in.”

Pressed on whether Mr Shapps or anyone else in Government had asked for NR to stick to a three per cent pay rise offer, he stressed: “If you look at the public sector policy guidelines, they are clear that there is room for productivity to result in a better pay award for people.

“The Treasury and the Department for Transport have been very clear to us ‘if you can generate positive productivity, they are happy to give that serious consideration’.

“The Government have not been the constraining factor in these negotiations.”

Asked a second time if NR had been given any indication or encouragement by Government to stick to three per cent, he added: “No, we haven’t because the Government recognises there is so much productivity available in the industry that for the right deal we could go above that.

“Because we have got such traditional working practices we can pay for a rise above three per cent through productivity and still get a good deal for the taxpayer.”

He also insisted that Network Rail had given a job security guarantee for a “very large percentage” of its workforce and that proposed redundancies, of less than 2,000 posts, would “hopefully” be able to be done by voluntary means.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch on a picket line outside Euston station in London (PA)

However, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch denied an offer of more than three per cent was on the table and demanded a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies as key to reaching a deal on modernisation.

“Whether we can get seven per cent is the art of negotiation,” he told LBC Radio.

“At the moment, we have been offered two per cent, and two half a per cent increments if we accept everything that they want.

“There is negotiation to be done, there is haggling, there is modification and there is compromise that will be available.

“But at the moment, we are not being offered that.

“That list that Andrew Haines gave is stuff that we have been talking through with them for a long period, and we continue to implement technological change.”

He said a summer of strike action across other industries was “inevitable” and called on other union leaders to co-ordinate protests and rallies on the streets of Britain’s towns and cities.

He stressed: “My advice to the unions is to campaign on the issues and ultimately if the Government and employers do not change their direction I believe more ballots for strike action are inevitable and more action is inevitable. And what I would say to trade union leaders and trade union activists is we need to coordinate and synchronise our campaigning so we can rebalance the inequalities in our society.

“The British worker needs a pay rise, they need job security, decent conditions and a square deal in general. If we can get that we won’t have to have the disruption in the British economy that we have got now which may develop across the summer.

“I think I am knocking at an open door on that. Working people are crying out for leadership.”

“We need to coordinate the action – so we need mass rallies, we need people on the streets, we need protests in every town and city in Britain and if we need to have industrial action we should co-ordinate that industrial action so it has the most effect possible.”

He rejected claims that he had said he wouldn’t negotiate with a Tory government. He said on Sky News: “We meet with them all the time. I have met with Grant Shapps. We will talk to anyone who has a constructive input into this dispute or who has influence over a settlement.”

“We have said to them we can talk about change, we can talk about modernisation...flexibility, new technology, if we have got an atmosphere of agreement.“

Labour, the Liberal Democrats and unions have called on the Mr Shapps to get more involved in the talks to resolve the dispute over pay, job cuts and working conditions.

But Mr Shapps told Sky News that the involvement of ministers would “undermine the process” and said calls for him to intervene were a “stunt” by the unions.

“The employers are the people to be around the table with the unions,” he said.

“They have done – they have met with them on 60 plus separate occasions. They are the ones with the technical details, they are the ones who actually have the mandate to do the settlement.

“If I thought there was even a one in a million chance that my being in the room would help sort it out then I would be there. Mick Lynch said last month he would never negotiate with a Tory government…It wouldn’t help, in fact it would actually undermine the process for ministers to walk in the room.

“That is not the way that industrial disputes are resolved..they never have been since the days of beer and sandwiches at No10 in the 1970s and that didn’t work out very well then.”

“The unions have called a strike under a false pretence. There was always going to be a pay offer on the table. We have got a completely unnecessary and very, very damaging strike. They are hurting precisely the people they claim to be protecting.”