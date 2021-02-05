Children in Wales up to age seven to return to school after half-term

Photograph: Chris Fairweather/Rex/Shutterstock

Children in Wales will begin to return to school in person after half-term later this month, despite teachers’ concerns over what safety measures will be in place.

Kirsty Williams, the Welsh education minister, announced that children in the foundation phase – those up to the age of seven – could begin to return from 22 February. She said twice-weekly testing for staff members would be offered, as well as increased financial support for new face coverings.

Small numbers of vocational learners, including apprentices, will also be able to return to colleges.

Williams said: “We have been clear that our children’s education is a priority throughout this pandemic. Sadly, we are not yet in a position to be able to see a full return to school for every learner. However, thanks to people following our national guidance, there is sufficient headroom for us to bring back some of our learners in a phased, flexible and progressive way.

“After half-term, from 22 February, our foundation phase learners will start to return to school during that week. Children of critical workers and vulnerable learners, as well as those taking exams or assessments and learners in special schools, will continue to be able to attend as they have done throughout the pandemic.

“We have prioritised our youngest learners because of the favourable evidence on transmission in younger children, and also because we know they find it difficult to learn remotely.

“Small numbers of vocational learners, including apprentices, will also be able to return to colleges. Again, this is because of difficulties with remote learning, as they will need to access training or workplace environments in order to undertake their practical qualifications.”

Williams continued: “Following productive discussions with our union colleagues and local authority and further education partners, we are introducing a number of additional measures to provide staff with an added level of assurance for their safe return to face-to-face teaching. This includes the introduction of twice-weekly testing for staff members as well as increased financial support for new face coverings.

Story continues

“We are providing an additional £5m to support schools, colleges and local authorities to invest further in items they need to keep their premises safe.”

Williams also announced that Wales has passed the half-a-million mark for first doses of vaccinations.

Union leaders in Wales have called for teachers to be prioritised for Covid vaccines when children begin to return to class. The unions have said the Labour-led Welsh government has not given enough details of how school staff will be kept safe.

default

Dilwyn Roberts-Young, the general secretary of the Welsh teaching union UCAC, said: “There are a number of mitigations that our members will want to see in place, for example, local flexibility to stagger the return.

“We’ll also need clear guidelines about social distancing, the use of face coverings, sufficient ventilation, and which staff are exempt from return and can continue to work from home. Above all, school staff need to hear that they figure in the government’s priority list for vaccination, particularly those in the foundation phase where it is almost impossible to ensure social distancing.”

The NASUWT teachers’ union said the Welsh government had been given a list of “mitigations” the union wanted put in place, but it had yet to hear the detail of what the government planned.

Ministers have said the government would continue to follow the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on who should be prioritised for jabs, which does not currently include teachers.

The decision by the Cardiff administration to try to get children back to school follows a fall in community cases of Covid in Wales since Christmas.

Earlier this week the Scottish government said children in the first three years of primary school would return to classrooms from 22 February.

The government in England has said its schools would not reopen before March, despite pressure from a core group of Tory dissenters including William Wragg and Robert Halfon, who chair high-profile parliamentary committees. After Scotland’s announcement, Boris Johnson reaffirmed that the earliest the government in England could make a decision was 15 February, when it would have received more data about the vaccination programme’s progress and more details on community transmission.

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary for England, has promised schools will be given at least two weeks’ notice of any reopening, meaning the earliest possible date after 15 February would be 1 March. No 10 would prefer schools to reopen fully to all year groups rather than a phased return of a few year groups, and appears likely to stick to its predicted earliest date of 8 March.

In Northern Ireland, where community transmission remains high, schools will also not fully reopen until 8 March at the earliest.

In all four countries, schools and colleges have remained open throughout lockdowns for the children of critical workers and for those children classed as vulnerable.