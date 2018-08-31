Union want to turn table on Orlando City

Early this season, Orlando City put together a strong effort in a matchup with the Philadelphia Union, but times have certainly changed since then.

Philadelphia looks to extend its winning streak to five and gain a split of the season series with the Lions on Saturday night in Orlando, Fla.

The Union stretched their run with a 2-0 road victory over D.C. United on Wednesday behind goals from CJ Sapong and Fafa Picault. The surge has Philadelphia (12-11-3) in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, six points in front of the Montreal Impact for the final postseason berth.

The Union are also one point behind the fourth-place Columbus Crew and nine points in back of third-place New York City FC.

"We've proved to people that we don't suck," Picault told the league's official website. "Everybody thought we sucked. So now that it's obvious we don't, we're doing better. We're moving up the table. We're not focused on the teams that are below us. We're trying to reach as high as we can."

Picault has six goals, one behind team leader Cory Burke, who has five game-winners.

The Union's recent results bear little resemblance to how the club performed during a 2-5-2 start this season, including a 2-0 loss to Orlando on April 13.

"We've known we've always had more to give throughout the season," Sapong told the league's website. "We felt like the ball just didn't roll our way."

With eight matches remaining, the Union need one win to set a season high. While Philadelphia is 0-1-2 all time in central Florida, there is a strong chance the club will set the mark.

Orlando (7-16-2) is last in the East with 23 points -- 10 points out of the final playoff spot with eight matches to play. The Lions are 0-6-1 in their last seven matches after falling 2-1 to Atlanta United on Aug. 24.

"We need to be honest with ourselves," Orlando City coach James O'Connor told the team's official website. "Look, we can point and we can say we had some key players missing, but again, for me they're excuses. I think for where we want to get to and where we're going to get to, we need levels of performance that are higher."

Five of Orlando's six losses during its recent downturn were one-goal decisions, and for captain Jonathan Spector, the key for the club is to refocus down the stretch.

"We know we're much better than where we stand at the moment," he said.

Spector also said the Lions are expecting to face a different Union team than the one that took the field earlier in the season.

"I think they've got some pace up front, which can be a threat. They're decent in the midfield as well," he said.

Dom Dwyer scored in the win over Philadelphia in April. He has a team-best 11 goals, including three in his last four starts.