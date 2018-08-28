Union visit DC United in search of fourth win in a row

Amid their longest winning streak of the season, the Philadelphia Union aim to take yet another step toward the playoffs while dealing D.C. United's postseason hopes a major blow Wednesday night at Audi Field.

The Union (11-11-3, 36 points) defeated the New England Revolution 1-0 for a third straight victory Saturday night on the strength of a disputed goal from Cory Burke and some exceptional late saves by Andre Blake.

The win lifted Philadelphia into sole possession of fifth place in the Eastern Conference and only four points behind fourth-place Columbus. Catching Crew SC down the stretch would give Union the right to host a knockout-round playoff game.

"These are the types of games where maybe in the past we had letdowns," Union coach Jim Curtin said Saturday, "(and) didn't close things out. We've been a team, and you can go through the data on this -- and I don't want to jinx things -- but when we do get a lead, we're closing out games. It's tough for teams to break us down.

"It helps to have Andre Blake behind you, but at the same time I think it shows some growth from the organization."

Burke's goal, which was allowed after a video review after initially being ruled offsides, was his seventh of the year andfifth in seven games. It came in the third straight match that Curtin has opted to start Burke at forward and CJ Sapong on the wing, after the season began with Sapong ahead of Burke on the depth chart at striker.

Meanwhile, D.C. (7-10-6, 27 points) saw their own unbeaten run snapped at five games after a second 1-0 loss in as many meetings with the New York Red Bulls, this time at Red Bull Arena on Sunday night.

English star striker Wayne Rooney came closest to an equalizing goal for D.C. in the second half, striking the crossbar from just beyond the 6-yard box in the 66th minute. But United missed a chance to move above the Revolution into seventh place in the Eastern Conference, and still sits six points beneath the playoff line and sixth-place Montreal.

Three days after a match in which D.C. pressed hard to respond to Kaku Gamarra's goal early in the second half, there are likely to be changes to the lineup that coach Ben Olsen has used for three consecutive matches. However, Rooney and creative midfielder Luciano Acosta did both exit before the 80th minute, perhaps increasing their prospects to start Wednesday.

"The rest of the season is going to be a challenge," Olsen said Sunday. "I think we're ready for that part, and understand the significance of each game now. We're in that stretch where every point matters and in particular, taking care of your home games and getting three points and understanding that getting three against Philly, you know, halts their progression."