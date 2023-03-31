Union threatens Ofsted with legal action over breach of human rights

Ruth Perry, a head teacher in Reading, took her own life after learning her school would be downgraded from “outstanding” to “inadequate” - Brighter Futures for Children

A school leaders’ union has threatened Ofsted with legal action over alleged human rights breaches.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) said it has written to Ofsted demanding the suspension of inspections while steps are taken to address the mental health risk to staff and enable suicide prevention to be put in place.

It comes after the family of Ruth Perry, the head teacher of Caversham Primary in Reading, said she took her own life in January after learning that her school would be downgraded from “outstanding” to “inadequate”.

NAHT said the letter was the first step in judicial review proceedings, citing Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which imposes obligations on public authorities to take reasonable steps where there is a real and immediate risk of a loss of life.

The union argues that the recent death of Ms Perry, and reports that Ofsted inspections have been a factor in other teacher deaths, indicates that the human rights of school staff “are not being protected by the current Ofsted regime and that immediate action is needed to minimise harm and protect lives”.

Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of NAHT, said: “The tragic death of Ruth Perry has shone a light on the intolerable pressure placed on school leaders and their staff during Ofsted inspections. It shouldn’t take a tragedy to force change, but Ofsted has shown no inclination to change on its own.”

Amanda Spielman, chief inspector of Ofsted, said last week that the debate around removing one-word judgements was a “legitimate” one.

However, she said that stopping or preventing inspections would not be in children’s best interests.

Ignored requests to engage

A spokesperson for Ofsted said: “We are surprised by claims that Ofsted has ignored requests to engage in discussions with the NAHT.

“Amanda Spielman has met senior NAHT representatives twice in the last week, and she has clearly indicated Ofsted’s willingness to continue having constructive discussions about these issues.”

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, said this week that the Government had no plans to overhaul inspections.

Asked by ITV’s Peston show whether she was likely to change the system, she said: “No, not at all.”

The Government is likely to face ongoing pressure from unions to reform Ofsted. The National Education Union selected Daniel Kebede, a hard-Left activist as its new general secretary on Friday.

The teacher, who will take over the leadership of the union in September, has recently called for Ofsted to be abolished. He said: There is no “managed reform” of Ofsted.

“It does not have the support of the profession. Its findings are flawed and unreliable. It is a toxic brand. Abolish it.”