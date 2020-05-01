Union takes legal action to stop Cargill meat-packing plant from reopening amid COVID-19 outbreak

The union representing workers at a meat-processing plant south of Calgary is seeking a stop work order from Alberta Occupational Health and Safety to put the brakes on a planned reopening of the facility on Monday.

UFCW Local 401 has also filed an unfair labour practice complaint and named both Cargill and the Government of Alberta as respondents.

"It is our objective and role to use every legal avenue available to us to keep the Cargill High River plant closed until we are able to ensure the safety of workers employed there and that their voices have been heard," said Tom Hesse, president of the union, in a release.

As of Thursday afternoon, 908 Cargill employees had tested positive for the virus, 631 of whom have recovered.

In a letter dated April 30 — delivered to Cargill, OHS and Alberta's ministry of labour and immigration — the union alleges that its concerns surrounding physical distancing have not been sufficiently addressed.

It also alleges that Cargill has yet to conduct an investigation or produce a report on the "serious incidents" reported in connection with COVID-19, including a worker in her 60s who died.

The union said Dr. Brent Friesen, a medical officer of health for AHS, confirmed seven Cargill employees have been hospitalized and five have been admitted to the ICU.

"Despite this, the union notes no Alberta OHS officer has contacted the union or any union representatives [on the committee] about a serious incident investigation," the letter reads.

The company announced Wednesday that the plant would reopen with one shift beginning May 4, saying that safety measures like new protective barriers and restrictions on carpooling had been introduced.

