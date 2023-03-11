Union says Lyondell misled USW about possible Houston refinery buyers -letter

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of LyondellBasell-Houston Refining is seen in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) said in a letter to members it was misled by Lyondell Basell Industries about possible buyers for the company’s Houston refinery, which the company has set for permanent closure late this year.

“The International Union has been approached by buyers who say not only are they willing to buy the refinery at a fair market price but have been trying to do so since before the closure notice,” the USW said in a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday that was sent on Friday to members who work at the Lyondell refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)

Latest Stories

  • ‘I grew up in the aftermath of Chernobyl - then became one of the world's most successful athletes’

    When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.

  • Man who violently assaulted wife gets stronger punishment after sentence appealed

    WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate-partner violence. A man from Gatineau, Que., who pleaded guilty to strangling, assaulting and threatening his wife has now been ordered to serve four months of house arrest after Quebec's Superior Court ruled a conditional discharge last summer wasn't punishment enough. Last year, Joshua Schoo admitted to being violent during a dispute in March 2021 with his then-wife of 17 years, the mother of their four children. He pleaded guilty t

  • Canmore man has been squatting on public land for years and says it's a form of protest

    A Canmore man who has been squatting on public land for years says he has no plans to stop, despite the protest landing him in front of a judge this week. "If society will not leave space for the poor to live, then the poor ought to take the space they need," said James Louden, 50, a dishwasher and poet. Louden says he began living in a makeshift cabin on public land north of Canmore in 2014. He said it took him about a day to build the shelter, where he lived for seven years before being discov

  • Mass Backstabbing Spree Over Putin’s War Sweeps Russia

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening

  • Marriott releases details of woman’s accusation against former NFL star Michael Irvin

    Marriott provided its own account of what happened during an encounter between Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a hotel female employee last month.

  • 3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip

    PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — Two sisters from Texas and a friend are missing in Mexico after they crossed the border last month to sell clothes at a flea market, U.S. authorities said Friday. The abduction of four Americans in Mexico that was caught on video last week received an avalanche of attention and was resolved in a matter of days. The FBI said Friday it is aware that two sisters from Peñitas, a small border city in Texas near McAllen, and their friend have gone missing.

  • Americans kidnapped in Mexico went for a BBL? There's a bigger question about this procedure

    If you're a woman, and especially if you're Black, I'm going to bet you don't have to scroll too far to see this. It's already part of your algorithm.

  • Police say multiple people found dead in Miami Lakes home

    A view from above shows the large crime scene outside a home on Northwest 87th Court in Miami Lakes, where police say multiple people have been found dead.

  • Dolly Parton’s Sister’s Tweets Are a ‘Racist’ Dumpster Fire

    Jason LaVeris/FilmMagicCountry music legend Dolly Parton may be universally considered a gem, but her younger sister Stella has been dragged on social media recently for a string of increasingly odd posts that have been viewed as racist.Stella Parton, who is also a country music singer-songwriter, is very active on Twitter, often posting about national issues and state politics in Tennessee, where she resides. Much of her activism for women and criticism of Trump Republicans has gained notoriety

  • Virginia governor flounders when confronted by transgender high school student at town hall

    ‘Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?’

  • ‘Unsettling and frightening’: Buster Murdaugh asks to be left out of future police reports

    Richard “Buster” Alexander Murdaugh Jr. and girlfriend, Brooklyn White, call media behavior following Murdaugh’s father’s murder conviction “increasingly unsettling and frightening.”

  • California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of abusing 13-year-old student

    The teacher was arrested at the school’s campus

  • Mi'kmaw lawyer, academic calls on MUN to investigate president over statements on Indigenous heritage

    An Indigenous lawyer, author and academic is calling for Memorial University of Newfoundland to investigate its president following a CBC News investigation of Vianne Timmons's statements on Indigenous heritage and past membership in an unrecognized First Nation group. Pam Palmater said the university ought to investigate the matter and suspend Timmons during the investigation process before making a decision about whether she keeps her position. "I think they need to hold themselves to account,

  • Paul Flores sentenced to 25 years to life for 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

    Paul Flores had long been a suspect in Smart’s disappearance, but it took 25 years before he was finally found guilty of her murder

  • Murder Suspect Bolts Out of Courthouse in Oregon

    A murder suspect fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, during his pre-trial on February 27, footage recently released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows.28-year-old Edi Villalobos bolted out of the courtroom at approximately 11am, after one of the two sheriff’s deputies assigned to guard him removed his restraints during a court break, police said. The deputies chased Villalobos out of the courtroom, but he was not found for more than two hours.According to police, Villalobos faced several charges, including murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, elude, two counts of burglary in the first degree, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.Several deputies and officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and the Forest Grove Police Department searched for Villalobos with the help of canines and drones, police said.Villalobos was located hiding underneath a blanket in a closet in a nearby unoccupied apartment following a tip from a resident in the area. According to police, Villalobos was taken into custody without incident and transferred back to the Washington County Jail.Police said that on March 9, Villalobos was indicted on two counts of burglary in the first degree and one count of escape in the second degree.Villalobos’ trial, which was scheduled for this week, has been canceled and will be rescheduled later. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon via Storyful

  • Mother and two sons found dead at house in southeast London named by police

    A 47-year-old woman and her two sons who were found dead in a house in southeast London have been named. Nadja De Jager, nine-year-old Alexander and seven-year-old Maximus were found inside a house on Mayfield Road in Belvedere, Bexley, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called to the scene at 11.50am on Thursday due "to concerns for the welfare of occupants" of the house in Mayfield Road.

  • Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Says She's 'Doing Well' After Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery

    Recchia posted a video to TikTok on Wednesday showing the process from prep to recovery

  • George Santos was 'in charge' of a credit card fraud scheme, former roommate alleged, contradicting what the congressman previously said about his role in the case: report

    Rep. George Santos's former roommate was convicted in 2017 and deported to Brazil for his involvement in the operation.

  • Proud Boy argues that Tucker Carlson's misleading January 6 footage should be reason to dismiss his seditious-conspiracy case

    "This footage is plainly exculpatory; as it establishes that the Senate chamber was never violently breached," the lawyers wrote in a court filing.

  • Alex Murdaugh confessed to financial crimes, now Russell Laffitte wants a new trial

    The former Palmetto State Banker says the Murdaugh’s testimony about his thefts from clients is new evidence and should lead to a new trial.