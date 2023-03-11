Union says Lyondell misled USW about possible Houston refinery buyers -letter

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers union (USW) said in a letter to members it was misled by Lyondell Basell Industries about possible buyers for the company’s Houston refinery, which the company has set for permanent closure late this year.

“The International Union has been approached by buyers who say not only are they willing to buy the refinery at a fair market price but have been trying to do so since before the closure notice,” the USW said in a letter seen by Reuters on Saturday that was sent on Friday to members who work at the Lyondell refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba)