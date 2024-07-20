Union Saint-Gilloise bid for Ligue 1’s revelation Kamory Doumbia

One of Stade Brestois’ standout players last season, Kamory Doumbia (21) has returned to Stade de Reims following the end of his loan in Brittany. The midfielder is gathering interest from Belgium, as Royal Union Saint-Gilloise have submitted a bid to Reims, reports Foot Mercato.

Despite their historic season, which ended up with not only a first ever European qualification but also a direct one for the UEFA Champions League group stage, Brest is suffering financially this summer. The club’s sporting director, Grégory Lorenzi, was revealing last month to L’Equipe that independently of the sale, they would be able to only spend €8-€10M, making it difficult to recruit as they wanted, let alone keep the players loaned out. One of them is Doumbia, who was one of the biggest revelations in Ligue 1 last season, logging six goals and five assists in 26 games across all competitions.

Despite a concrete interest in keeping the Mali international, Grégory Lorenzi affirmed that he was “out of reach, financially.” As a result, Doumbia returned to Stade de Reims, but for how long? According to a report from Foot Mercato, Belgium’s outfit Saint-Gilloise have submitted an offer to sign the talented midfielder. While the fee has not been revealed, it remains to be seen if the Champagne club will look to cash in on their player, whose contract is set to expire next summer.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux