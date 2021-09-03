Union Ministers wish Praveen Kumar for winning silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Indian athlete Praveen Kumar (Photo/Twitter/SAI)

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Union Ministers on Friday wished Indian athlete Praveen Kumar for winning a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics thereby mounting the country's total medal tally to 11.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur lauded the stellar performance by Praveen Kumar.

Thakur tweeted, "11 MEDALS and counting! Stellar performance by Praveen Kumar to win SILVER for #IND at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics * New Asian Record with a jump of 2.07m. This is a Paralympic Games like no other! #Praise4Para #Cheer4India."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Kumar's passion and commitment will bring more glory to the nation.

He tweeted, "Congratulations to Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal in #Paralympics . I am sure your passion and commitment will bring more glory to the nation. We are extremely proud of you. #Praise4Para."

While Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felt proud of Kumar's passion, commitment and unparalleled dedication.

Further, Union Education Minister Dr Dharmendra Pradhan said that Kumar's passion and commitment will inspire many youngsters towards sports. He tweeted, "Congratulate #PraveenKumar on setting a new Asian record and winning the #silver in the men's high jump event at the #Paralympics . His passion and commitment will inspire many youngsters towards sports. The country is proud of him. #Praise4Para #Cheer4India."

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia appreciated the indomitable spirit and determination to succeed. He tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to Praveen Kumar on winning at the #TokyoParalympics. Your indomitable spirit and determination to succeed showed through your performance. Indeed, you're an inspiration!"

Praveen Kumar (Sport Class T44) on Friday clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 final in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Praveen registered jumps of 1.88m, 1.93m and 2.01m before creating the Asian Record as he leaped to the mark of 2.07m in the finals.

Praveen cleared 1.88m on his first attempt and was tied at the top after his opening jump before Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain toppled him. The Indian athlete then cleared the 1.93m mark in his next attempt to occupy the third spot.

In subsequent attempts, Praveen cleared the 2.01m mark and continued his fine form to further surpass the 2.04 mark. Riding high on confidence, the Indian athlete then created the Asian Record. (ANI)