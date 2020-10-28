Union Minister Smriti Irani Says She Has Tested Positive for COVID

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday, 28 October, took to Twitter to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020

Irani further asked those who had come in contact with her to ‘get themselves tested at the earliest.’

Also Read: 43,893 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 79.9 L; 1.2 L Deaths

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouBihar Assembly Election: 52.24% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 pm . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.