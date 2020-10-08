Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Passes Away at 74

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has passed away on Thursday, 8 October, his son Chirag Paswan announced on Twitter.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z

— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

