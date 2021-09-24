Union Minister Purushottam Rupala lauds IIL for producing COVID-19 drug substance in record time

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister, Parshottam Rupala lauded the efforts of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) for their ability to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine drug substance in record time.

Addressing a programme here today, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying reiterated "Ek Bharat aur Shresth Bharat" launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he will extend all possible cooperation to IIL for its future endeavours.

He also expressed his support for innovation in research for both human and animal vaccines in the country.

"Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the dream is to see India lead in vaccine production, keep extending a helping hand to the world, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas". IIL is doing the "Prayaas" which is commendable," said the Union Minister.

Dr V K Paul, Member, Niti Aayog in his message said, " I appreciate team IIL and BBIL for coming together in the interest of the nation to increase Covid 19 vaccine production capacity in the country. I congratulate the IIL team for their technical expertise and for enabling the production of the Covid-19 vaccine at record speed. The augmented capacities in the country will help accelerate vaccination program in the country".

Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Science and Technology and Chairperson, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Government of India said, "I congratulate team IIL for the production of Covid-19 drug substance at record speed. This is one of the major achievements for Mission Covid Suraksha initiated by the Government of India under Atmanirbhar Bharat undertaken to augment Covid 19 vaccine capacity in our country. IIL in a short time built capacities which will go a long way in enhancing our vaccine manufacturing capacity for other vaccines also"

Story continues

Chairman of IIL and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Meenesh Shah said, "IIL is truly a "One Health" company that plays a significant role in the Animal and Human Health space. IIL is making a significant contribution to the country by making millions of doses of vaccine for supply to both Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying at an affordable price. It is satisfying that IIL has lived up to the trust placed by the government and in record time has been able to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine drug substance."

On this occasion, commemorating the successful transfer of COVID-19 drug substance from Indian Immunologicals Limited to BBIL, Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying handed over the Covid-19 drug substance made at IIL to Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), BBIL.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL said, "The production and delivery of Covid-19 drug substance in record time is a testament to IIL's technical expertise, adaptability, state-of-art manufacturing capability, resilience, and above all a commitment to the larger cause in the interest of the nation.

He said, "We believe our significant contribution will help in the country's immunization effort to get everyone vaccinated against Covid-19 at the earliest. We appreciate and acknowledge constant support received from Niti-Aayog, BIRAC, DBT, Mission Covid Suraksha Team, Central and State Drug Control authorities. IIL is also developing on a live attenuated Covid 19 vaccine which has many advantages and will be rolled out next year. The animal studies have been completed and the results are very encouraging. Human trials are also expected to start soon."

"It was essential that both competing organizations come together and support each other to a larger cause of national health. If the Indian companies don't join hands, then the multinationals will take over the industry," said Dr Krishna Ella, Chief Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL). (ANI)