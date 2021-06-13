Union Minister Piyush Goel visits Tirumala temple, offers prayers to Lord Balaji

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goel on Sunday visited Tirumala temple and offered prayers to Lord Balaji.

After darshan, he was given blessings with vedic chants. Goel said that he has prayed to the almighty to protect the world from the Corona pandemic.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggaa Rajendranath, Tirupati MP M Gurumurthy and others accompanied him.

The union minister offered prayers maintaining temple protocols amidst COVID-19. (ANI)