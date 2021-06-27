Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews COVID-19 vaccines production in Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya along with Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad today (Twitter).

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya along with Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday reviewed production of COVID-19 vaccines in Hyderabad.

The Ministers also discussed ramping up the production of Vaccines with the manufacturers. Department of Pharmaceuticals, Secretary, S Aparna was also present.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya informed that he visited the facilities of Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Limited here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to support all vaccine developers and manufacturers for ensuring vaccines for everyone.

"Visited BharatBiotech's vaccine manufacturing and Bio Safety Level-3 facility in Hyderabad along with Kishan Reddy Ji. GOI under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji is committed to support all our vaccine developers and manufactures for ensuring #VaccineForAll," Mandaviya tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: "Had a fruitful visit to Biological_E Ltd, the Vaccine developer of 'Corbevax'-One of the indigenous COVID-19 Vaccines of India. Reviewed Government of India's support for boosting production to ensure #VaccineForAll."

Mandaviya said he also held a meeting with Dr Reddy's Lab regarding the status of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

"Had a meeting with the team of Dr Reddy's Lab regarding the status of Russian Vaccine #SputnikV. The team gave an update on import and domestic manufacturing of Sputnik V. Modi Govt is committed to provide #FreeVaccineForAll to fight the COVID-19," he tweeted. (ANI)