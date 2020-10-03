Union Minister inspects measures taken to resolve water scarcity in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday visited Papavinasanam dam to inspect the measures taken to resolve the problem of water scarcity at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

State Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar also accompanied him.

The TTD is bearing part of the expenditure for construction of Sri Balaji reservoir to overcome water scarcity in summer and Union minister also responded positively to cooperate for the project.

He asked state minister Anil Kumar to send a report on Balaji Reservoir, and the centre will extend its support to some extent.

Later Anil Kumar thanked the union minister for the support he extended.

YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy, MLA Madhusudan Reddy, TTD Engineering department officials were also present with ministers. (ANI)

