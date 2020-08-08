Union Minister Who Endorsed 'Papad' to Boost Immunity against Coronavirus Tests Positive

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who had recently endorsed a brand of 'papad' claiming that eating it would help fight coronavirus, on Saturday tested positive for the infection.

"Meghwal was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at around 10 am after he complained of difficulty in breathing," said a doctor.

His condition is said to be stable now. Sources said Meghwal is receiving treatment under Neeraj Nishchal, a professor at the Department of Medicine at AIIMS.

Meghwal, the Junior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, recently claimed that a particular brand of 'papad' had a role in boosting the immunity and antibodies that could help cure COVID-19.

A video of the minister endorsing 'Bhabhiji papad', which he called a health supplement, had gone viral on social media.

"Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, a papad manufacturer has come up with this product that will aid the formation of antibodies to fight the coronavirus,” the minister had said in the video, “This papad will prove useful in the fight against coronavirus.”

(With inputs from agencies)