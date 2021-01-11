Union Min Shripad Naik Injured in Accident; Wife, Assistant Die

Union Minister Shripad Naik was injured and his wife, Vijaya Naik, died on Monday, 11 January, after the car they were traveling in met with an accident in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.

According to news agency ANI, they were en route to Gokarna from Yellapur in Karnataka when the incident took place.

The personal assistant of the minister also died in the accident, Uttara Kannada SP Shivprakash Devaraju was quoted as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper treatment for the injured minister, who is admitted at a hospital in Goa and is reportedly out of danger.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of his wife in the accident.

Shripad Naik is currently in-charge of the AYUSH Ministry, and is also the minister of state for Defence.

