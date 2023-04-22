Union leadership to provide update on strike by thousands of public-service workers

OTTAWA — The union representing thousands of striking public-service workers says it plans to provide an update today on the status of negotiations with the federal government.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada walked off the job Wednesday as contract talks broke down.

The union says almost a third of all federal public servants are involved in the job action.

The workers are calling for wage increases and improvements to working conditions, as well as the option for remote work.

The union's national president, Chris Aylward, is expected to speak to the media this afternoon.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada is Canada's largest federal public service union, representing nearly 230,000 workers across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press