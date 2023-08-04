Union LA and Bephie's Beauty Supply Take Over the Air Jordan 1 KO Low

Union LA is back for another collaborative team-up with Jordan Brand, this time taking over the classic Air Jordan 1 KO Low.

Serving as the follow-up to its 2018 Air Jordan 1 release, the new-and-improved collab actually appears to be a three-way team-up, this time made in partnership with Bephie's Beauty Supply -- the streetwear imprint founded by Beth Birkett (aka wife of Union LA owner Chris Gibbs.)

Crafted with a neutral-hued Air Footscape-inspired upper, the new kicks feature call-outs to Bephie's Beauty Supply on the heels alongside woven detailling throughout. Celebrating "The Summer of '96," the two-piece collab seemingly draws from the time when Gibbs and Birkett first met, paying tribute to their shared love.

Take a closer look at the Union LA x Bephie's Beauty Supply Air Jordan 1 KO Low above, slated for release on August 24.

In other footwear news, Vans and the Mac Miller estate teamed up to commemorate five years of Swimming.