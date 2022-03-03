Union, Kentucky American Water reach agreement on contract. Here’s the latest

After months of tense negotiations, the union that represents 68 Kentucky American Water employees and the utility giant have come to an agreement on a four-year contract, Kentucky American Water officials said Thursday.

“We are pleased that after five months of negotiations we have reached an agreement that is fair for employees, the company and the customers we serve,” said David Farrar, vice president of operations for Kentucky American Water.

The National Conference of Firemen and Oilers Union contract expired Nov 1. Negotiations broke off in February. The union filed four unfair labor practice complaints against Kentucky American Water with federal regulators in mid-February.

The union will continue to pursue those complaints, union officials told the Herald-Leader.

“The union remains disappointed in the economic packages offered by a company that has experienced a 51% in profits in the last five years,” said Robert Smith, the secretary/treasurer of the NCFO. “We have not withdrawn the unfair labor practice charges.”

The union voted to strike but ultimately delayed the work stoppage so negotiations could continue between the two sides.

“When faced with the choice to sign an agreement or be forced to walk out, we chose to continue to support the community of Lexington, as we have throughout the pandemic,” said Jamie Kinder, a Kentucky American Water employee. “We know we are essential to Kentucky American Water’s ability to provide a vital service to our customers.”

Kentucky American Water serves 14 counties including Fayette County.