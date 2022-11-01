Union expresses concern over Sunwing's proposed hiring of temporary foreign pilots

·3 min read

MONTREAL — A labour union is raising concerns about Sunwing's proposal to hire temporary foreign workers to address Canada's pilot shortage in preparation for the winter travel surge, arguing the airline hasn't done enough to attract local employees

Unifor, which represents 16,000 members across Canada's aviation sector, said Tuesday that Sunwing has not done enough to fill open positions locally or invest in training programs for Canadian pilots.

"To attract the pilots that are in this country, to make them want to come to Sunwing and fly, they are looking for pay, they are looking for job security, they are looking for a future with a specific airline and I don't think Sunwing has done enough," said Barret Armann, president of Unifor Local 7378.

A job posting for Sunwing pilots offered temporary foreign pilots from Europe a fixed rate of US$9,500 per month compared to Canadian first officers who are offered US$5,500 per month, while requiring less flight experience, said Armann.

He said hiring temporary foreign workers for shorter periods of time will end up costing the airline more in the long run.

Sunwing denounced the union's claims that the airline is hiring temporary foreign workers as a cheaper alternative to domestic pilots.

“Assertions being made by Unifor Local 7378 that Sunwing Airlines’ plans to hire seasonal foreign pilots as a ‘cheaper alternative’ to hiring Canadian pilots is categorically untrue," said Len Corrado, president of Sunwing, in an emailed statement.

Corrado said that Sunwing's application to hire a "small number" of foreign pilots under Canada’s temporary foreign worker program would allow the airline to meet staffing demands for travel during the winter season.

Last week, Air Line Pilots Association Canada president Tim Perry told MPs at a parliamentary committee meeting that airlines are not doing enough to retain pilots because they have resisted increasing their pay.

He said that airlines are relying on temporary foreign workers to fill the employment gap, which can raise concerns about training and safety and can undermine the collective bargaining process as a whole.

Sunwing plans to hire roughly 65 foreign temporary pilots this winter, Unifor said in a news release.

The union said it has not been informed whether a risk assessment of the use of temporary foreign pilots has been completed to Canadian labour standards.

In response, the Sunwing president said that "it is irresponsible of the union to question the qualifications of foreign pilots under the temporary foreign worker program and the safety of operations given how highly regulated both the temporary foreign worker program and Canadian aviation industry are."

Corrado said that any additional crew members must meet all regulatory requirements and standards set forth by Transport Canada and any further allegations being made by the union in this regard would be vigorously defended.

In a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday, Kaylie Tiessen, a Unifor National representative, said that the union is not opposed to foreign pilots so long as a permanent job is offered to those who would become a part of the Canadian workforce and can benefit from the collective agreement and the general protections offered to most workers in Canada.

Transport Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.

Caitlin Yardley, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • 3 Top-Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for November and Beyond

    Diving into three highly-ranked Zacks stocks that have posted double-digit climbs in 2022 and recently popped after topping estimates and providing upbeat guidance.

  • The odds of a soft landing are 'meager' and recent rallies in the stock market haven't been supported by fundamentals, Mohamed El-Erian says

    The Fed will be challenged to stick a soft-landing at this point, top economist Mohamed El-Erian warned.

  • Santa Claus isn't coming to town, Vancouver parade cancelled for third year

    VANCOUVER — The Santa Claus Parade in downtown Vancouver has been cancelled for a third straight year, but this time COVID-19 isn't playing the Grinch. The Vancouver Santa Claus Parade Society instead says in an online statement it was unable to secure a title sponsor to defray costs in time for the event, usually held at the start of December. The society says it's putting the parade on hiatus again "with a great deal of regret", after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of pandemi

  • What’s at stake for Biden ahead of midterm elections

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss what’s at stake for President Biden ahead of midterm elections and what he's done right in office.

  • The stock market is poised for a Santa Claus rally as midterm elections tend to juice returns, Ed Yardeni says

    "The main bearish theme for stock investors this year has been the old adage: 'Don't fight the Fed,' especially when the Fed is fighting inflation."

  • The stock market could soar 10% on Wednesday in the unlikely event that the Fed hikes rates by only 50 basis points, JPMorgan says

    A double-digit rally would have the market testing its prior record one-day surge last seen in October 2008, when the S&P 500 soared 11.6%.

  • Ukraine says it will press on with Black Sea grain deal

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that his country would continue exporting grain from its Black Sea ports under a U.N. programme despite Russia's pullout because the shipments offered stability to world food markets. He made his comments following talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. Russia announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role in the U.N.-backed initiative that escorts cargo ships through the Black Sea.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Demands Safety Guarantee for Russian Ships

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded a guarantee from Ukraine on the safety of Russian vessels in the Black Sea grain corridor. The Kremlin suspended the landmark export route after claiming, without evidence, that a drone strike against its naval fleet may have come from a grain ship that’s part of the United Nations initiative.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and Chi

  • Immigration firebombing suspect ‘posted anti-Muslim rants on Facebook’

    Andrew Leak, 66 and from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, has been named as the suspect in the firebombing of an immigration centre in Dover.

  • Stevens, Mills, Adeyemi-Berglund honoured as Stampeders sweep CFL weekly awards

    TORONTO — Quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Calgary Stampeders swept the CFL's top performers honours Tuesday. Stevens ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Calgary's 36-10 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the regular-season finale for both teams. He also completed four-of-five passes for 32 yards and touchdown. Mills rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 14 carries against Saskatchewan. Mills finished

  • Foreigners offload Chinese bonds for 8th straight month in September; pace accelerates

    Foreign investors quickened the pace at which they cut holdings of Chinese bonds in September, leading to the eighth consecutive month of outflows - and the longest streak of outflows on record - weighed by a weakening yuan and U.S. monetary tightening. Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.4 trillion yuan ($468.08 billion) at September-end, versus 3.48 trillion yuan a month earlier, the central bank's Shanghai head office said late last week. Such holdings fell 30 billion yuan on month in August.

  • Victoria's Secret to buy online startup Adore Me for $400M

    NEW YORK (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. said Tuesday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Adore Me Inc., a lingerie startup known for its wide array of sizes, for $400 million in cash. The move comes as Victoria's Secret aims to become more inclusive and diversify beyond its sexy image of thongs and other come-hither lingerie. The deal is expect to close by the end of January, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances. Victoria's Secret said it plans to finance

  • Ottawa reveals plan to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

    OTTAWA — The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser revealed the new targets on Tuesday, saying the move was necessary to ensure Canada's economic prosperity as the country struggles with a labour shortage resulting in 1 million job vacancies. “Our plan has a focus on economic growth,” Fraser said during an event in North York, Ont. “And by the t

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all