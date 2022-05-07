Union and employers to resume negotiations as Sea-to-Sky transit strike enters 14th week

·2 min read
Workers are pictured at the picket line during the Sea-to-Sky transit strike in Whistler. The employers will resume negotiations with the striking employees on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
Workers are pictured at the picket line during the Sea-to-Sky transit strike in Whistler. The employers will resume negotiations with the striking employees on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Striking transit employees in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky region just north of Metro Vancouver have agreed to return to the negotiating table with their employers in an attempt to resolve a work stoppage entering its 14th week.

More than 80 workers, who are unionized with Unifor Local 114, have been on strike since Jan. 29 in the region which includes Whistler, Pemberton and Squamish.

The workers are seeking wage parity with drivers in Metro Vancouver, and better benefits, as residents of the region grapple with rising housing prices and a spiking cost of living.

"Transit workers have demonstrated incredible determination over the last three months," said Gavin McGarrigle, western regional director for Unifor, in a statement. "We will enter these new negotiations in good faith and will continue to bargain for fair compensation."

Workers will resume negotiations with their employer Pacific Western Transportation, a contractor of B.C. Transit, on Wednesday, according to the statement.

"The company understands the enormous impact this strike has had on the residents of Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton, especially all those who rely on public transit on a daily basis," a statement from Pacific Western said.

"We are hopeful these meetings will result in a fair and reasonable agreement so our employees return to work serving the Sea-to-Sky communities."

Ben Nelms/CBC
Ben Nelms/CBC

The talks will be held alongside a mediator, Dave Schaub, with this being the first time the striking workers and employers have met in more than a month.

Only HandyDART service — public transport meant for disabled people and older people who require mobility aids — has run in the region during the last three months.

The strike was impacting low-wage workers, parents and students in the region, but most of the residents CBC News spoke to in April expressed sympathy for the drivers in the dispute.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Interesting off-season and new quadrennial awaits after memorable curling campaign

    A memorable curling season essentially comes to a close this weekend ahead of a new quadrennial that will see some interesting changes on the domestic scene. Most elite men's and women's teams will have new lineups next season and a few elite players are shifting focus to mixed doubles instead. Jennifer Jones, Brad Gushue, Kevin Koe and Rachel Homan are just some of the top skips who will have new-look rinks in the 2022-23 campaign. So what else will change? Could the residency rule get another

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Former CFL player Lumbala among nine participants in inaugural Officiating Academy.

    TORONTO — Rolly Lumbala is a rookie again. The former CFL player will be among nine participants in the CFL's inaugural Officiating Academy, a program aimed at increasing the number of qualified, high-performance officials in Canada. Lumbala and the others will get to work with league staff and officials to increase their officiating knowledge and improve their on-field skills. "Yeah, I'm a rookie again all over," Lumbala said with a chuckle. "I just hope they're nice to me, that's all." The six

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu eliminated from Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open following a 7-5, 6-1 loss to American Jessica Pegula on Tuesday. Pegula, the tournament's 12th seed, had Andreescu on her heels for most of the match, winning 57.1 per cent of the total serve points available to her. Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, fought off 14 of 17 break points in the opening set, before being broken three times on four attempts in the decisive second set. Pegula advances to the