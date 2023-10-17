Union County seafood and meat market calls it quits. ‘We needed more of you.’

After opening during the pandemic providing fresh fish, seafood and meats, a Waxhaw food market is closing.

Terra Mare Market opened two years ago at 1526 Providence Road South, in the New Town Market mixed-use shopping center. The Union County market’s last day is Oct. 28, co-owner Larry Mesiti confirmed Tuesday with The Charlotte Observer.

The market had loyal customers, “unfortunately we needed more of you to survive,” Terra Mare said on its website and Facebook page.

Along with meat cuts and seafood, the market’s menu includes sandwiches and wraps, tacos and poke bowls, plus salads and soups. Meals are available for takeout and outdoor seating only.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The kitchen closes at 5 p.m.

Terra Mare Market is closing at 1526 Providence Road South in Waxhaw. Seen here is a file photo of a fresh croaker at a Charlotte seafood market. LAURA MUELLER

Mesiti and wife Tracy formerly owned Deep Sea Seafood Market for 10 years on Monroe Road in Charlotte before selling it in July 2021.

The Charlotte region has seen other markets open and expand during and after the pandemic including Savi Provisions in South End, Nonna Maria’s Italian Deli & Market in Matthews and Saltwater Markets in Fort Mill. But some markets have closed, including Charlotte’s oldest butcher shop, Westside Meats.

