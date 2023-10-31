Union condemns Deutsche Bank plans to slash Postbank branches

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen in Brussels

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen in Brussels

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank employee representatives on Tuesday harshly criticized the bank's plans to slash its Postbank branch network, saying the move sends the wrong signal and comes at the wrong time.

"We are very critical," Jan Duscheck, who oversees the banking industry at the Verdi trade union and who sits on Deutsche's supervisory board, told Reuters.

"This discussion about the branch closures comes at the wrong time... The reputation of the Postbank brand is severely damaged... and now the bank is starting a new construction project."

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)