Union calls for independent review of workloads for veterans' case managers

OTTAWA — The union representing case managers at Veterans Affairs Canada is calling for an independent review following reports its members are struggling with excessive workloads, which are putting disabled veterans at risk.

The Union of Veterans’ Affairs Employees made its request in a letter to Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay today after The Canadian Press reported on the large number of veterans assigned to individual case managers.

The union wants the review launched within the next two months to identify a proper standard that will ensure veterans get the services they need, and a plan for achieving that objective.

The Liberals first promised in 2015 that the average case manager would have no more than 25 veterans assigned to them after the number rose to 40 to one under the previous Conservative government.

But six years later, Veterans Affairs says the average case manager has 33 veterans assigned to them while the union says the real number is much higher, with the majority having more than 40 files.

MacAulay has promised the government will hire more case managers to address the problem, but he and the department have so far declined to provide any details on when and how many.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2021.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press