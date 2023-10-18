Union calling for huge wage increases to attract more school support staff

An educational support staff worker works with disabled children at a public school. (Jason Viau/CBC - image credit)

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) is calling on the provincial government to double the wages of early childhood educators (ECEs) and educational assistants (EAs).

They say the wages are too low to help recruit and retain the workers and with the cost of living going up the situation is getting worse.

"Inflation has risen through the roof. We're dealing with the government right now that doesn't want to give education workers a fair shake, a fair pay at the table," said Tyler Campbell, the president of the educational support staff bargaining unit.

Tyler Campbell is the president of the educational support staff bargaining unit of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation in Windsor.

Educational assistant Fran Van Gent says she sometimes has to supervise five to 10 children with disabilities at a time. She says it reduces the time she can spend with each child.

"We need people. We need qualified, caring, loving people," said Van Gent.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie said the fact the government recently came to an agreement with support staff represented by CUPE indicates it is willing to negotiate, but they also need funding from the federal government.

"It's important that we acknowledge the need to recruit and retain ECEs and ultimately with bargaining that'll be reflected in the government's approach that we need ECEs," said Dowie.

The support staff represented by OSSTF make as little as $18 an hour.

An arbitrator will make a ruling at the end of the month on the wage issue.