Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget in Parliament today; when and where to watch

The Budget Session of Parliament this year started on Friday, 29 January, and the highlights of the Budgetary document will be presented today, 1 February. This will be Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's third full Budget in a row since she got the finance portfolio in the last year of the previous NDA government.

Union Budget 2021 is scheduled to be presented in the Parliament today with the Budget speech most possibly starting at 11 am. The live telecast of the Union Budget 2021 can be viewed on several platforms including Lok Sabha TV, Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV and PIB and the YouTube channels of these outlets.

The government has also launched the Budget App for Android and IOS mobile phones which will have all the information about the Budget. Firstpost will also cover live updates on it's special Budget coverage page, along with in-depth sector-wise analysis.

Sitharaman has said that the Budget 2021-22 is likely to see a massive public sector investment and expenditure push. It will also include infrastructure and health sectors, as well as real estate, construction and railways.

Prior to the Union Budget, the Economic Survey will be tabled on 29 January. The document, which is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the guidance of the CEA, is a detailed report on the state of the economy of the country in the past one year as well as the key challenges that are expected and a way out from them.

Small and medium-sized businesses across multiple sectors are struggling financially, resulting in a lack of job creation. Meanwhile, sectors like automobile and real estate have asked the government to provide more tax breaks to citizens and increase disposable income. Citizens are hoping for some tax concessions as well.

