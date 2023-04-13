Union boss apologises to junior doctors for ‘undermining’ strike by going on holiday

Dr Rob Laurenson is co-chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors’ committee - MAY JAMES/Reuters

The junior doctors’ leader has apologised for “undermining” the strike action by going on holiday, it has emerged.

Dr Rob Laurenson, co-chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors’ committee, will not be appearing on picket lines this week after he took the week off to attend a wedding.

In a message to colleagues, shared in an online forum, the trainee GP said: “I can see that you feel undermined and I am really sorry my actions have contributed to that.”

Some 47,000 junior doctors are walking out this week for 96 hours in a dispute over pay.

The 28-year-old, who is a director in his family’s multi-million pound investment firm, has been criticised for taking the week off meaning he will not be financially penalised, while his colleagues lose hundreds of pounds in wages.

'I hope you can forgive me'

It is understood he posted the apology after a colleague expressed “disappointment” at his decision not to attend the strike.

“The thing most important to me is the integrity of the unity of doctors and that is why I’m at pains to be as transparent as possible and accountable as possible,” his message continued.

He apologised that the reporting of his decision to take the week off has “been able to compromise my character in your eyes”.

“I hope you can forgive me,” he said.

Junior doctors on the picket line - Jamie Lorriman

Dr Laurenson used the message to list his achievements as co-chair and the work he has been doing for the BMA “pretty much every single day (including weekends)” since October 2022.

“I have created and facilitated the creation of every single hospital strike whatsapp group which we are using to gain and share an incredible amount of intelligence,” the message, seen by The Telegraph, reads.

“The intelligence has lead [sic] to the propagation of the junior doctor rate card, for which some people have paid for the BMA membership in [one] shift alone.”

'I am still working'

The rate card, used by medics to negotiate higher wages for non-contractual work, demands first year junior doctors should be paid £82 per hour for overnight shifts at weekends.

He added: “I am determined and committed to doctors and winning.

“Me being physically in a different location shouldn’t change anything. I have an amazing co-chair. We have a negotiation team that doesn’t need me and has strict parameters. I am still in touch, still attending meetings, and still working.”

Family criticises strike

Dr Laurenson’s father, Ian Laurenson, 69, said he was “on the other side” to his son in the dispute and called him a “militant anarchist”.

He told The Sun: “We have a conflict of interest because we’re taxpayers — customers of the NHS — and he’s on the other side, wanting more money.

“It was a bit of a surprise to us when he stood for election. He’s not been known as some sort of militant anarchist and red in the bed.”

Junior doctors on the picket line in Birmingham - Jacob King/PA

The doctors’ leader also came under fire from his uncle who said he “disagreed” with his nephew’s conduct.

The uncle, also named Robert Laurenson, 72, a retired podiatrist, told The Daily Mail: “They're going on a four-day strike, what’s that about? I’ve got a hernia that’s not being treated.

“I would like a 35 per cent increase on my pension. If they want 35 per cent, I want 35 per cent. I’ve worked 50 years in my business and come out with this, smallest house on the lane, I haven’t got a five-bedroom house.”

When asked what he thought about his nephew going on holiday during the strike, he said: “He’s getting out of it. Getting out of conflict. I’m disgusted.”

The BMA was approached for comment.