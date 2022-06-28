Union ballots 115,000 Royal Mail staff over 'biggest strike' of the summer

An employee pulls a trolley through the Royal Mail Plc sorting office in Chelmsford, U.K., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. - Chris Ratcliffe/ Bloomberg

More than 115,000 Royal Mail workers have begun voting on industrial action in what union bosses have warned could be the "biggest strike of this summer".

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents 115,000 workers, has sent out ballots to its members in a row over pay.

The union has rejected Royal Mail’s offer of a 2pc pay increase and is demanding a bigger rise in line with inflation which hit a fresh 40-year high of 9.1pc in May.

It demanded that the company negotiates to secure a “straight, no-strings pay increase” for employees.

A spokesman for the CWU said: “Britain’s postal workers are being forced into accepting a massive pay cut by the same people they have generated incredible profits for.

“Our members are going to food banks while bosses reward themselves with advance bonuses. It is an unjust, unsustainable way to treat people.

“We have no doubt that workers will defy this despicable treatment, stand up for themselves and vote to begin the biggest strike of this summer.”

The CWU is also involved in pay disputes at BT and the Post Office, with union bosses threatening a “summer of discontent” over the cost-of-living crisis.

Rail and Tube networks were thrown into chaos last week when the Rail, Maritime and Transport union staged the biggest walkout in more than thirty years.

Britons are facing further disruption ahead, with more rail strikes planned alongside walkouts by airport and bus workers.

Inflation is forecast to surge above 11pc later this year when the energy price cap rises again.

Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.