Union attacked for ‘pure propaganda’ after saying borders are less secure during strikes

Striking Border Force workers claim the Government has decided to 'wave people through as the price of not having queues' - Jacob King/PA

Ben Wallace has accused union bosses of "pure propaganda" over claims that borders are less secure while they are manned by military personnel standing in for striking workers.

More than 1,000 Border Force staff are on strike at six airports until the end of the year in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions as the cost of living rises.

The strike has failed to cause delays, as the military and civil servants carry out checks at the borders.

But Mark Serwotka, general secretary at the Public and Commercial Services Union, claimed that the Government had decided to "wave people through as the price of not having queues".

Speaking on a visit to Manchester Airport on Thursday, Mr Wallace, the Defence Secretary, hit back and insisted the borders were secure.

"The claim is just pure propaganda put out by the unions,” he said. “That's not the case. I witnessed it today. And I am the former security minister, so I know exactly how the borders work.

“So I think that's just using propaganda to try and muddy the waters. The simple reality is our borders are safe and secure.

“These individuals are members of the Armed Forces that come to help out when the strikes are on. They are coming out with a very straightforward function. And of course, they are backed up by computer systems and scans that allow us to identify people of worry coming into the country.”

Ben Wallace visits passport control at Manchester Airport on Thursday - Peter Powell/PA

As well as Manchester, border staff have walked out at Gatwick, Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports and the port of Newhaven. Most passengers can avoid disruption by using e-gates but families have to go through manual checks, since children under 12 can not use them.

Since the strike began, airports have reported few delays and many passengers have claimed immigration was quicker than normal, with some passing through passport control in just a few minutes.

Asked whether the hundreds of members of the military standing in were more efficient than the Border Force staff on strike, Mr Wallace said queues were moving quickly.

“I've been here at Manchester Airport for over an hour and seen queues rapidly decrease," he said.

“I think it's pretty efficient, especially here in terminal two of Manchester, which is a brand new facility.

“I think what it demonstrates is the Armed Forces are managing to substitute for striking workers on the point of entry into the UK. They're using technology to make sure that it is run efficiently and cleanly through the system and passengers are getting the service that they expect from Manchester Airport.

“I think overall, we're not seeing any disruption here to people's travel. I think that's a good thing. I think it also shows that ultimately, the Government's responsibility is to secure the border, but also to make sure you people can come back and go about their business unhindered.”

Ben Wallace says: 'I think overall, we're not seeing any disruption here to people's travel' - Peter Powell/PA

Mr Serwotka has hinted at legal action against the Government, claiming it was using "untrained personnel who are not legally entitled to stop people who they suspect of criminal activity".

"The price the Government is paying to not have queues is that they are not discharging their legal responsibilities," he said on Wednesday.

"Staff are being brought at huge expense from all over the country to offer a fraction of the service that our striking members would normally be offering.

“If the Government wants to wave people through as the price of not having queues, that's the choice they are making."

As well as Border Force staff, driving examiners and some rail workers are also out on strike as the year comes to an end.

Further industrial action is due in January by a number of unions, including nurses, ambulance staff and rail workers, while others, including firefighters, are currently balloting their members.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union will walk out on Jan 3 and 4, before striking again on Jan 6 and 7.