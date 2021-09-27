UNINTERRUPTED Canada, NFL Canada, and Bell Media Announce New Documentary "NORTHERN TIES", Airing October 8 On TSN

– The original documentary celebrates Canada's emerging NFL talents, featuring notable Canadian players Chase Claypool, Chuba Hubbard, and Jevon Holland–

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - UNINTERRUPTED Canada, NFL Canada, and Bell Media today announced the all-new original documentary NORTHERN TIES, which profiles the rising Canadian talent in the NFL, while celebrating the strong ties between the players and their home country. Focusing on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool of Abbotsford, B.C.; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard of Sherwood Park, Alta.; and Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland of Coquitlam, B.C., the hour-long feature charts their humble beginnings and provides an intimate look into their personal and professional journeys to the NFL. The documentary, by TSN Senior Features Producer and six-time Canadian Screen Award winner Josh Shiaman, is slated to premiere on TSN on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at 7 p.m. ET. It will also be available for streaming on Crave.

"We are proud to partner with NFL Canada and relish the opportunity to champion the voices of Canadian football players who are bringing their talents to the NFL and shining," said Vinay Virmani, Chief Content Officer at UNINTERRUPTED Canada. "Our hope in sharing their stories is to inspire athletes from across the country that achieving their dreams is possible, regardless of where they're from."

Told from the first-person perspective of the players, and featuring their shared interactions with each other, NORTHERN TIES showcases their triumphs and challenges, while providing viewers with the opportunity to understand their lives both on and off the field.

"We continue to look for new ways to showcase the personal stories of players and are excited to collaborate with UNINTERRUPTED Canada, a platform that truly champions the voice of each athlete, to share the journey of Chase Claypool, Chuba Hubbard, and Jevon Holland," said David Thomson, Managing Director of NFL Canada. "We are proud to see more Canadians making an impact in the NFL in skilled positions and are excited to spotlight this new era of Canadian talent in partnership with Bell Media, NFL Canada's exclusive television broadcast partner."

