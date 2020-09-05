As one of the more common pieces of “free” software installed on prebuilt PCs, McAfee security products are something that many people have encountered, but not everyone wants. Although you could turn to the company founder for advice, your best bet in learning how to uninstall McAfee is to follow the steps below.

Although you’re probably here to uninstall the antivirus that oh so wants you to renew, whether you’re running McAfee Antivirus, McAfee LiveSafe, McAfee Security Scan Plus, or anything else the company has put out, here’s how to uninstall them.

Note: As much as we understand your need to get rid of McAfee, it is essential to have antivirus protection on your PC. Windows Defender is good, but using one of the best free antivirus applications is an excellent second step in protecting your system.

How to remove McAfee using Settings

Windows 10 overhauled much of the traditional application management systems of the Windows ecosystem, but if anything, it just makes the process easier. Here’s how to get rid of McAfee products with Windows’ built-in tools.

Step 1: Open the Settings menu by either clicking the Start button in the bottom left-hand corner and then the cog icon, or searching for Settings using the Windows search box and clicking on the relevant result.

Step 2: Open the Apps menu.

Step 3: Use the search box to search for McAfee to find everything related to McAfee on your system.

