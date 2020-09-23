Unilever's CEO gives a lesson on what being an advocate quantifiably means at work

Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever (ULVR.L), has been crowned the number one advocate executive for women at work in 2020.

The 2020 HERoes Advocates list celebrates 50 senior leaders who are advocates for women in business and dedicated to creating a more diverse and inclusive business environment. These executives work within at least three levels of the chief executive at large companies, or are the leaders of smaller organisations.

Jope has been CEO since 2019 and has immediately enacted on making sure Unilever is a “beacon for diversity and inclusion, and a leader in progressive work practices.”

He chairs a Global Diversity Board (GDB) — providing leadership and direction on setting stretching, transparent, and measurable targets — which has already led to the company achieving a 50/50 gender balance among non-executives and the group’s total management population of 14,000.

But he hasn’t stopped there.

He has been key on working with INSEAD on a senior women leadership programme, implementing a suite of progressive policies such as flexible working and 16 weeks maternity globally, regardless of tenure as well as partnering with organisations like Equileap, HeForShe, Unstereotype Alliance, and Harvard to further drive greater gender equity and equality.

That’s not to mention launching major initiatives like Shakti —a programme in India and South America that helps women in rural areas become micro-entrepreneurs, selling Unilever products to local villages. These women are given training in accounting, sales and IT, and equipped with smartphones to help them run their business efficiently.

Allyship is essential to gaining greater equity for women at work and those from marginalised communities.

So what can allies and would-be advocates learn from Jope? Yahoo Finance caught up with him to share what real allyship means to him and what it could look like for others.

Q: What does an ally/advocate mean to you? What does that look like?

A: Being an ally starts with being aware and understanding the unconscious biases that all of us grow up with.

It’s about listening to others to get a better understanding of the barriers and discrimination they face. It means looking around the table to ensure that all voices are represented, and decisions aren’t made for any of those communities, but instead with them. But mostly it’s about using my privilege to take action to create true equity.

Q: Why is it more important than ever that executive allies step up?

A: Empowering women and girls is the single greatest unlock for social and economic development. Unconscious bias, harmful norms and stereotypes hold women back. It is well quoted that McKinsey estimated that achieving gender equality in the labour force by 2025 would increase global GDP by an estimated $28tn (£22tn).

But gender parity is hundreds of years away — HUNDREDS OF YEARS. That’s not OK. We need continued leadership from governments, civil society, citizens, and especially from businesses to bring about a more inclusive world.

Businesses have a responsibility to adopt progressive policies like paid maternity and paternity leave, ensure safe workplaces for women, challenge harmful stereotypes, create equal opportunities, and implement equal pay. On top of that, we have a wonderful opportunity to create inclusive business models in our extended value chains.

To accelerate the creation of more allies, all of Unilever’s top 500 leaders will go through our inclusive leaders training programme by the end of 2020.

View photos Alan Jope, CEO Unilever. Photo: Unilever More

Q: What have been some of your most proud moments in helping women at work?

Story continues