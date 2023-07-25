Unilever hopes inflation has “peaked” but more prices rises still to com

(Hellman’s)

UNILEVER delivered a sharp blow to government hopes that inflation will halve by the end of the year as it admitted costs of its staple of consumer goods will keep rising.

The Anglo-Dutch giant behind Dove soap, Domestos and Hellmann’s Mayonnaise says soaring prices of oil and grain leave it with little choice but to put up prices.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That will increase the pressure on the Bank of England to go for a 0.5 percent poise rise in interest rates when its Monetary Policy Committee meets next year.

But Unilever does hope that “peak inflation” has passed, so price rises may at least be lower from here.

Prices rose 9.4% in the first half, compared to 13.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Unilever’s quarterly sales beat City estimates – the shares jumped 192p to 4210p.

New CEO Hein Schumacher said: “My early immersion in the business has confirmed my belief in Unilever’s strong fundamentals. The task ahead is to leverage these core strengths - supported by our simplified operating model - to drive improved performance and competitiveness.”

Sales in the first half jumped 9.1%. Operating profit rose 3.3% to e5.2 billion (£4.3 billion).

Unilever has so much spare cash it is spending up to e3 billion on buying back its own shares. It said today it has done e750 million of that so far.

The company noted it is working in a “volatile and high-cost environment” though it hopes price growth will “moderate through the year”.