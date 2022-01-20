Unilab, a Marketplace for Customizable Smart Contracts Solving an $8 Billion Dollar Problem - to Launch IDO via Starter Incubator

“OpenSea of smart contracts,” Unilab’s proprietary UI platform technology will cover 97 percent of the smart contracts functionalities

- Voted number one launchpad by average ROI, according to CryptoRank, Starter (https://starter.xyz), today announced the official Initial Dex Offering for Unilab, a first of its kind, enterprise-grade smart contracts marketplace for every budget and every project on the blockchain. While NFT community designers have OpenSea, blockchain developers will now have Unilab for all of their smart contract creative and development needs.





Without the use of proper and customizable smart contracts, has led to DeFi protocols losing over $680 million dollars in 2021 alone. With added traffic to a vastly growing cryptosphere, overflow error has been seen to shut down token trading and has invited hackers to test the codability and development of user wallets. Now, Unilab has created a valuable solution to help create, deploy and manage smart contracts for projects and protocols.





Unilab is set to provide an all-in-one smart contracts platform repository that will allow users to browse and select contracts from a dozen protocols. Users will also be able to customize and create their own smart contracts to fit the needs of each individual project and requirement. With Unilab’s UI customizations, the smart contracts will be able to be deployed on any EVM based networks within seconds and users will be able to use Unilab’s dashboard to track each individual contract’s activity, social media trends with other additional features.





“The blockchain market size has grown exponentially in 2021 alone. The next couple of years, we will only continue to see it’s further growth and adaptation into more mainstream avenues of life,” said Angela Brasington, CMO at Starter International. “Unilab plans to provide a solution to an eight billion dollar problem in a growing market - their success is inevitable and the project’s utility is unquestionable. We’re excited to witness their IDO with Starter’s launchpad.”

Created for a three-prong approach, Unilab will help developers to be fairly compensated for developing custom smart contracts. Enterprises will be able to save money by deploying new contracts leading to a Web3 ecosystem that will help accelerate the adoption of blockchain solutions.





The $ULAB token will act as a native payment method. Users will be able to pay for the creation of the customized smart contracts and stakers will be eligible to receive a portion of the platform's profits. The UI will additionally provide dashboard features to monitor and manage smart contracts.





Unilab’s IDO will begin on January 24, 2022 at XX UTC. Starter’s community has provided hassle-free funding to many well-known IDO launches and now adds Unilab to its list. For more information on Starter’s IDO Web3 launches and upcoming projects, please visit https://starter.xyz/.

About Unilab

Unilab is building the largest decentralized coding marketplace and provides tools for making Web3 accessible to users and enterprises alike, while removing any entry barriers.

About Starter

Starter (https://starter.xyz) is the leading IDO launchpad, incubator, and investor network for @0xPolygon, $ETH, $AVAX, $FTM, and #BSC, having raised over $25M for 40+ projects, including Cake Monster, Wall St Bets, Nasdex, and Enjinstarter. Starter provides projects access to funding opportunities without the hassle of bureaucratic hurdles or complex KYC requirements. Starter’s suite of products include a venture arm Starter.capital, launchpad Starter.xyz, and token vesting and liquidity locking StartVesting.xyz.





