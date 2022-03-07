UniJoin Aids Anonymous Interaction With Cryptocurrencies

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / UniJoin team announces its platform, a solution that aims anonymity for the crypto users. With UniJoin, users can buy, sell and send cryptos more privately and smoothly, like never before.

UniJoin also enables crypto users to store funds anonymously in their wallet, purchase goods and services online, and send cryptos to acquaintances without a trace by a third-party individual. You can also invest in cryptos in restricted countries since you'd be operating anonymously.

UniJoin Model Of Operation

UniJoin uses the CoinJoin technology to help users achieve anonymity with their interaction with cryptocurrencies. Here is how the process works:

Step 1: Create New Wallet

The first step is to create a new digital wallet where you will store your untraceable coins.

Step 2: Input New Wallet Address

The next step is to enter your wallet address in the space provided on the UniJoin website.

Step 3: Choose Distribution & Time Delay

After entering your wallet address, choose distribution and time delay and proceed to the next step.

Step 4: Join UniPool With Traceable Coins

The next step is to join Unipool where there are other crypto enthusiasts seeking anonymity.

Step 5: Receive Untraceable Coins

This is where you will receive untraceable coins.

UniJoin Features

Simple to Use

UniJoin comes with a simple to use interface. Users can achieve anonymity with cryptos with the click of a button. The process is not complex and there are no forms to fill.

No Stored Logs

UniJoin prioritizes the privacy of every user; as such, there is no log storage. Meaning, your personal data is safe.

Tor Browser Integration

UniJoin supports the Tor browser. You can interface with the UniJoin platform through the Tor browser. This is to help users maintain the highest form of anonymity.

UniJoin Future Vision

Instant Mixing: UniJoin enables users to mix up their cryptos with minimum fees, and the easiest way. Having set a pool of already mixed coins, to ensure there is no waiting time for the mixing process for the users.

BTC Address Checker: This feature is created to strengthen the privacy of the users, as it checks the level of privacy of a specific BTC address, in order to suggest how the address can be further protected to increase privacy.

NFTs: UniJoin aims to create NFTs in future, once the community grows further, so to be able to offer it to public.

About UniJoin

UniJoin is a platform where users can interact with cryptocurrencies anonymously. UniJoin uses CoinJoin technology to help you maintain anonymity by mixing different cryptos in a pool with other crypto enthusiasts. It also allows you to regain your privacy with your crypto finances.

Coins like Bitcoin and Litecoin are not truly anonymous in nature, but with UniJoin, you can interact with them privately without the knowledge of a third party. The team behind UniJoin are blockchain experts.

