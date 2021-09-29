Unifrax Releases New Advanced Test Data Demonstrating Superior FlexCat™ Performance

·4 min read

Unifrax's new fiber-based catalysis media will be featured at The 23rd World Petroleum Congress

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Unifrax, a leading manufacturer of high-performance specialty materials, today announced new data obtained following advanced testing of FlexCat™, a high-surface area flexible material designed to provide enhanced catalyst effectiveness demonstrating increased yield with reduced weight and PGMs.. FlexCat™ by Unifrax was introduced earlier this year as a game-changing solution for specialty catalyst markets. The new material offers enhanced production for specialty chemical and industrial catalytic reactions, including hydrogen production.

FlexCat&#x002122; by Unifrax
FlexCat™ by Unifrax

This is the latest round of testing and continued demonstration of FlexCat's promising performance. FlexCat test data presented in July, showed increased yield, and lower carbon footprints. We continue to conduct our key performance evaluations with German-based high throughput experimentation company hte GmbH, a leading provider of high throughput catalysis research.

In the most recent campaign, hte conducted a 10 cycle PDH reaction study comparing the innovative new substrate to conventional pellets coated with like to like metal loading formulations derived from literature, but not commercially optimized. When compared to conventional catalyst support, FlexCat:

  • Produced 4 times more propene

  • Ran 2.5 times more cycles than the pellets, showing increased life span across 10 full cycles

  • Produced up to 80% less coke

  • Demonstrated superior resistance to irreversible deactivation

  • Maintained consistent activity during each 8 hour production cycle with superior selectivity

  • Regenerated 40% faster using less energy, allowing plants to get back to producing faster

Additionally, FlexCat produced 25 times more propene per catalyst weight due to its significantly lower mass compared to conventional pellets. FlexCat also successfully produced more propene per gram of platinum used in the reaction, allowing for more throughput without adding more costly precious metals to the formulation.

Earlier testing by hte GmbH, targeted a model reaction of propane dehydrogenation (PDH) as a common industrial process and compared FlexCat to a literature derived and pellet-supported catalyst. FlexCat performed with significantly higher production throughput, increased runtime and the ability to reduce carbon footprint.

"This new data underscores FlexCat as a truly revolutionary offering," said Chad Cannan, senior vice president of research and development at Unifrax. "We ran 10 full cycles on stream to see how FlexCat performed compared to a conventional catalyst pellet coated by HTE with commercial methods. These two catalysts were then compared against each other on performance throughout the 10 cycles. We produced up to 80% less coke throughout the cycles which delivers reduced regeneration times and allows you to get back to producing faster," said Cannan. "This further supports our first published data showing the potential of FlexCat to significantly increase production, reduce coking, and increase selectivity; addressing emissions concerns and providing a safer environment for employees and surrounding communities."

Unifrax CEO John Dandolph added, "Our test data confirms our catalyst substrate is superior to existing media used today by the industry. FlexCat provides our industry partners the potential to save millions of dollars across their operations in material costs, capital investments and improved quality from existing equipment. FlexCat is a true game changer for their industry. We're excited about the opportunity to develop and implement this on a larger scale with these partners."

The aforesaid data collected by hte, along with additional testing studies and analysis being conducted over the next few months, will be available during The 23rd World Petroleum Congress in Houston, Texas December 5-9. Unifrax will be located in the Exhibition Hall during the event.

Customizable for individual partners, processes and specific reactions, FlexCat can be manufactured at scale today. Unifrax is currently looking to expand their customer validation group testing FlexCat. To learn more on this new data or to begin a design study for a particular application, please visit our FlexCat page, or email: info@unifrax.com .

About Unifrax
Unifrax develops and manufactures high-performance specialty materials used in advanced applications, including high-temperature industrial insulation, electric vehicles, energy storage, filtration and fire protection, among many others. Unifrax products are designed with the ultimate goal of saving energy, reducing pollution and improving safety for people, buildings and equipment by delivering on our commitment to our customers of greener, cleaner, safer solutions for their application challenges. Unifrax has 37 manufacturing facilities operating in 12 countries and employs 2,700+ employees globally. More information is available at www.unifrax.com. For updates, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifrax-releases-new-advanced-test-data-demonstrating-superior-flexcat-performance-301387736.html

SOURCE Unifrax

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/29/c2437.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement from boxing

    Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.

  • Jalen Smereck 'will not play another game' until Deniskin is punished for racist taunt

    One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.

  • Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood remains unvaccinated, still weighing decision

    The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.

  • Report: NHL investigating Evander Kane over possible COVID protocol violation

    Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

  • Jon Jones allegedly pulled woman's hair, headbutted car and challenged cops to fight during arrest

    Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.

  • Scottie Barnes: Boucher, Anunoby are tough to guard

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.

  • 4 Blue Jays X-Factors for make-or-break series vs. Yankees

    The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.

  • Ben Simmons reportedly doesn't want to play with Joel Embiid anymore

    Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.

  • Simone Biles reflects on Olympics ordeal: 'I should have quit way before Tokyo'

    Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.

  • Guardiola becomes winningest coach in Manchester City history

    When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 4 preview, schedule, live streams

    The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL streams for week of Sept. 27

    The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.

  • If Andrew Wiggins is fighting for beliefs by refusing vaccine, it's fair for media to ask about it

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. This past weekend, information trickled out of San Francisco about Andrew Wiggins, the Canadian national team star, and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' plans to rebound from a lacklustre season. We learned Wiggins, who is scheduled to enter his second full season with the Warriors, was restricted to solo workouts because local COVID-19 protocols

  • Brady chases all-time yards passing record in reunion game

    Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn't come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season. Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most

  • End of an era: Manny Pacquiao finally says goodbye to boxing

    It was unquestionably the right call, because boxing isn’t kind to those who overstay their welcome.

  • Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win the week to catch NL West-leading San Francisco, and even that might not be enough. The defending World Series champions opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Giants beat Arizona 6-4, leaving the Dodgers two games back with five to play. Los Angeles needs to win out and hope the Giants lose three in order to claim a ninth straight NL West crown. “We got to take c

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the pri

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays in potential last start

    A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the

  • Astros walk twice with bases loaded in 9th, beat Rays 4-3

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros walked off to end a wild ninth-inning rally against the Tampa Bay Rays, moving closer to securing a postseason berth. The party will have to wait one more day at least, with the Seattle Mariners stubbornly sticking around. Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win that snapped a four-game skid. Houston turned its attention to Seattle, which finished off a 4-2 win over Oaklan

  • Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. The NL West-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game division lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West crowns. San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team histor