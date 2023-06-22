Unifor kicks off grocery talks with 100 per cent strike vote by 'fed up' workers

TORONTO — Unifor says it is heading into a two-year stretch of bargaining covering more than a dozen collective agreements for grocery workers, who have more resolve than ever to achieve higher wages and better working conditions.

The work will begin with negotiations next week for a contract covering 3,700 Metro workers across the Greater Toronto Area, who have already voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike if a deal can't be reached.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says the strike vote sends a strong signal not just to Metro, but to all three grocery giants, that their workers are fed up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Payne says workers have seen the quality of their jobs erode over time, with inflation eating into their wages even as the grocers post healthy profits.

She says the pandemic underscored just how essential grocery store workers are, noting that many of them received so-called 'hero pay' early on only to have it taken away.

Payne thinks the pandemic has also made Canadians more aware of grocery workers and what they face, and that this will translate into public support and sympathy as the workers bargain with grocers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MRU)

The Canadian Press