UniFirst First Quarter 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$541.8m (up 11% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net income: US$34.0m (flat on 1Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 6.3% (down from 6.9% in 1Q 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: US$1.82 (up from US$1.79 in 1Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

UniFirst Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 18%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.1% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.4% growth forecast for the Commercial Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Commercial Services industry.

The company's shares are up 4.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for UniFirst that we have uncovered.

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after