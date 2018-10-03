Unified Long Island U. program to join NEC football

(STATS) - Long Island University announced Wednesday the athletic teams at its Brooklyn and Post campuses will combine into one unified Division I program beginning next fall, with the football team set to play on the FCS level in the Northeast Conference.

LIU Brooklyn competes in Division I, but doesn't have a football team. The Division II program at Post, located in Brookville, New York, will make the rise to Division I status.

All athletic teams can draw from both campuses and will compete as Long Island University.

"It's a historic day for LIU," school president Kimberly R. Cline said during a news conference at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan. "They've been talking about this for 10 or so years and it's wonderful for our students. It helps them be able to compete at the highest level in a wonderful conference. We're very excited about pulling our teams together and working together to make the 2019 season really wonderful."

LIU will become the eighth program in NEC football, joining Bryant, Central Connecticut State, Duquesne, Robert Morris, Sacred Heart, Saint Francis and Wagner.

LIU will have a blue and gold color scheme. Students and alumni will be involved in deciding a new nickname, the school said.