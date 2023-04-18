Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size to Hit USD 222.61 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 17.7%

Fortune Business Insights

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global UC&C market size is projected to reach USD 222.61 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

Pune, India, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unified communication & collaboration market size was valued at USD 60.73 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 71.26 billion in 2023 to USD 222.61 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Shift to Work from Home Model Propel the Demand for UC&C. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Unified Communication & Collaboration (UC&C) Market Forecast, 2023-2030.”

Unified Communication & Collaboration (UC&C) examines the structured and unstructured database for visualization and offer insights based on that. Shift to a work-from-home model is driving the need to have a digital workplace. Increasing sales of the tools is expected to facilitate market development.





Key Industry Development

July 2022- Microsoft Teams added new features to its communication channels. Features include connection with external stakeholders and dynamic caller ID for call agents.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 222.61 Billion Base Year 2022 Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Size in 2022 USD 60.73 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry and Geography





Small and Medium-Scale Organizations Adopted Digital Strategies for Automating their Business Operations

COVID-19 negatively impacted the global economy as governments imposed lockdowns and restrictions. Numerous small and medium-scale organizations have adopted digital strategies for automating their business operations. According to a survey conducted by Ribbon Communication, it is reported that companies with less than 100 employees are keeping IT as a high priority. Employment of full-time and on-site IT personnel has increased by 67%, which as a result led to increasing in the adoption of unified communications & collaboration by 41%.

Key Takeaways

Unified communication & collaboration market size in North America was USD 28.49 Billion in 2022

Shift to work from home model to drive the market growth.

Major trends include rapid shift to remote work and digital workplace

By end user, BFSI and IT & telecom segment holds the maximum share





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Sales of Unified Communications & Collaboration Tools to Drive Market Trajectory

Increasing sales of unified communications & collaboration tools is anticipated to drive the Unified Communication & Collaboration (UC&C) market growth. As remote working has been gaining popularity, it has led to a surge in the number of unified communications and collaboration tools users. Companies such as Zoom, Microsoft, and Vonage have reported an upward sales increase of such tools. In the Q2 of 2020, Microsoft’s global UC&C revenue increased by 19.5% to USD 4 billion.

However, security concerns and limited interoperability are anticipated to hinder market development.

Segments

Due to Growing Traction for Video Conferencing, Telephony Segment to Dictate

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into telephony, conferencing, unified messaging, and others (contact center, live streaming). Telephony segment held a major part in 2021 and is expected to have a CAGR of 16.7% due to growing traction for video conferencing.

With Rise in Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions, Cloud to Lead the Segment

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into hosted and cloud. Cloud to have highest CAGR and highest share due to rise in adoption of cloud-based UC&C solutions. Hosted deployment to showcase steady growth owing to the secured and easy access to data.

Owing to Increasing Usage, Large Enterprises to Lead the Segment

Based on organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises segment had a highest share in 2021 as SMEs are using Unified Communication & Collaboration (UC&C) tools to transition to a remote-first workforce.

Owing to the Demand for Customer Services, BFSI and IT & Telecom to Lead the Segment

Based on industry, the market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, education, government, and others. BFSI and IT & telecom segments to have a maximum share due to demand and focus toward customer services. Healthcare segment is expected to have the highest CAGR as various healthcare clinics and companies are adopting automation strategies.

Geographically, the market is segmented across five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Due to Presence of Dominant Players in the Region

North America is expected to dominate the Unified Communication & Collaboration (UC&C) market share due to the presence of dominant key players in the region. The region reached a valuation of USD 28.49 billion in 2022 as key players are engaged in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions with SMEs to strengthen their business and increase the customer base.

Asia Pacific is also expected to have a notable CAGR due to increasing digitization, thereby increasing the demand for UC&C tools. Increasing adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving cloud adoption across the region.

Europe is anticipated to have a prominent share due to various European players developing cloud-based and AI-powered UC&C and increasing their investment players.

Competitive Landscape

Cisco Systems, Inc. Partnered with Lumen Technologies to Offer Cisco Unified Communication Manager

Key players have been offering new solutions, updating tools and technologies, and enhancing their technological capabilities. In October 2021, Cisco Systems, Inc. partnered with Lumen Technologies to offer Cisco unified communication manager cloud with Lumen solutions. This product integrates Cisco’s most advanced, cloud-based collaboration services with the reliability and speed of Lumen’s fiber network.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

8x8, Inc. (U.S.)

RingCentral, Inc. (U.S.)

Verizon Communication, Inc. (U.S.)

Avaya, Inc. (U.S.)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (U.S.)

Google LLC (U.S.)





Quick Buy - Unified Communication & Collaboration Market Research Report:

Major Table of Contents:

Global Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Telephony Conferencing Unified Messaging Others (Contact Centers, Livestreaming) By Deployment (USD) Hosted Cloud By Organization Size (USD) Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises By Industry (USD) IT & Telecom Banking & Finance Services Healthcare Retail Manufacturing Education Government Others By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

North America Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Telephony Conferencing Unified Messaging Others (Contact Centers, Livestreaming) By Deployment (USD) Hosted Cloud By Organization Size (USD) Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises By Industry (USD) IT & Telecom Banking & Finance Services Healthcare Retail Manufacturing Education Government Others By Country (USD) United States Canada Mexico

Europe Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Type (USD) Telephony Conferencing Unified Messaging Others (Contact Centers, Livestreaming) By Deployment (USD) Hosted Cloud By Organization Size (USD) Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises By Industry (USD) IT & Telecom Banking & Finance Services Healthcare Retail Manufacturing Education Government Others



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the unified communication & collaboration market?

Unified communication & collaboration market size was USD 60.73 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 222.61 billion by 2030.

How fast is the unified communication & collaboration market growing?

The unified communication & collaboration market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





