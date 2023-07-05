UniDevice AG (ETR:UDC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like UniDevice AG (ETR:UDC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase UniDevice's shares before the 10th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.12 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of €0.07 to shareholders. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. UniDevice paid out more than half (73%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see UniDevice's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 31% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. UniDevice has delivered an average of 20% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid UniDevice? UniDevice's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about UniDevice from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while UniDevice has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs for UniDevice (2 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

