Unidentified man trespasses onto Durham school campus, startles students in bathroom

A man trespassed onto the Durham School of the Arts campus and entered a bathroom Thursday, startling some students, officials said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident at the school on North Duke Street.

“We have security-camera footage of the individual coming onto campus, and we are working to identify him,” principal Jackie Tobias wrote in an email to parents.

“I intend for our students and staff to be as safe at Durham School of the Arts as they are at home,” Tobias wrote.

According to a statement released by Durham Public Schools, counseling and support will be provided for all the students involved. The statement did not describe the bathroom.

DSA has law enforcement officers on site who patrol throughout the day.

DPS security staff will now work with the school’s security to review the incident and tighten safety procedures.

The principal’s email did not say and The News & Observer was unable to reach sheriff’s officials late Thursday afternoon to learn whether they had a suspect.