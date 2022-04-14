Unicycive Announces Key Opinion Leader Event Highlighting Novel Treatments in Kidney Diseases

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.

Event Features Discussion with Glenn Chertow, M.D., MPH, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that there will be a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Event discussing “Novel Treatments in Kidney Disease” with leading physician and thought leader, Glenn Chertow, M.D., MPH, Professor of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine and, by courtesy, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health. Dr. Chertow also serves as a member of Unicycive Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board. The event will be moderated by Elemer Piros, Ph.D., Senior Biotechnology Analyst at ROTH Capital, who covers Unicycive Therapeutics.



Event Details:

Title: Novel Treatments in Kidney Disease Format: Fireside Chat Moderator: Dr. Elemer Piros, Senior Biotechnology Analyst at ROTH Capital Partners Featuring: Dr. Glenn Chertow Date/Time: April 20, 2022 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time) Webcast Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rgPK37YqTcmhcjIVk0-BlA

“Kidney disease remains one of the largest unmet needs in medicine today and we are delighted to have renowned thought leader, Dr. Glenn Chertow, discuss novel therapeutic approaches to bringing new medicines to these patients in need,” said Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. “At Unicycive we are developing a unique phosphate binder to treat hyperphosphatemia, a condition that affects more than 500,00 chronic kidney disease patients in the U.S. alone. We are also advancing a novel, pro-drug of the marketed agent, nicorandil to treat both acute and chronic kidney disease.”

The KOL Event will be webcast live and can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Unicycive Therapeutics’ website under Events. An archive of the KOL Event will be available for 90 days following the close of the KOL event.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

